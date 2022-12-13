Larsa Pippen Says She’s Holding “Everyone Accountable” On Season 5 Of The Real Housewives Of Miami

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Miami, fans knew they could expect to see things go down between Larsa Pippen and the rest of her RHOM co-stars. But it sounds like the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians bestie was prepared and sitting on ready.

“I’m holding everyone accountable,” Larsa told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like in relationships, especially friendships, you have to be held accountable and be a good friend if you want to have that title, as a friend, then be a friend.”

The beginning of Season 5 started with Larsa going at it with her bestie Lisa Hochstein over some shady things Lisa said about her new place. Although the couple get over their hump in the road, their brief feud was pretty heated.

Even though Larsa is an “OG” Housewife, she was only featured on the first season of the show before it went on hiatus. Now that she’s back, she’s still testing the waters.

“This year was a real learning experience for me,” she explained. “Learning and seeing how the girls are, and how they navigate and what pushes people’s buttons, you know? So, I’m kind of still getting used to being around the girls and seeing how they navigate.”

As the cast prepared to shoot Season 5, Larsa said that Dr. Nicole Martin changed “for the worst” and also gave a brief update on where she stands with Adriana de Moura. Larsa stated, “Adriana is a wild card. You don’t know what you’re going to get with her, so when she’s actually, like, asking me to be a part of that, I don’t know if she’s insulting me or being nice to me.” Larsa continued, “So, I kind of take it with a grain of salt. I’m like, OK… I see, you want to have a conversation with me. It’s OK, we can talk, but I really don’t know where she’s coming half the time.”

Larsa is referring to a scene in Season 5 where Adriana asks for her blessing to get a “BBL.” A “BBL” is short for Brazillian Butt Lift — a procedure that has gained a lot of popularity among celebrities.

“She’s a hard one to pinpoint where she is mentally at that moment,” she added. And despite that, it sounds like the pair have really made some progress since their drama last season.

So, where does Larsa stand with Adriana’s bestie, Julia Lemigova? Larsa says, “I kinda like Julia.” She added, “When I separated Adriana and Julia, I really got to appreciate Julia and I feel like she’s pretty amazing.”

Well, I’m glad to hear Larsa no longer considers Julia to be a “weirdo” after their spat in Season 4 and on social media. Although I will say Julia kind of snapped and I loved seeing her go toe to toe with Larsa. But who knows, maybe we’ll get some more of that Julia this year.

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Peacock]