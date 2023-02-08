Bachelorette Alum Rachel Recchia Teases Clayton Echard Reunion As Being “All in Good Fun”

Season 19 Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia created some Bachelor Nation buzz last week when she posted a TikTok video of her and ex-boyfriend Clayton Echard sitting on a couch together.

The video opened with Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young lip-synching, “Are you gonna tell me what’s going on?”

The camera cut to Rachel, who mouthed the words, “I would, but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm.” At that point, the camera angle widened to reveal the former NFL player sitting next to her, Us Weekly reported.

In response to all the speculation regarding the video, the flight instructor posted to her Instagram Story on February 3, 2023. She posted a photo that showed her sitting in a convertible, flashing a peace sign while wearing headphones. The photo was captioned, “U guys have me dedd [sic] it’s all in good fun [heart emoji]. Healing and forgiveness is a lesson I had trouble learning for a long time. I promise I’m not leaving this era quite yet.”

Michelle shared a second video, in which she and Rachel were sitting at a bar lip-synching to audio about wanting to “talk less s**t.” As the duo gesticulated with their wine glasses, Clayton walked through the background, briefly casting a glance their way as he passed.

The videos immediately caused rumors that the couple were back together. The couple met on Season 26 of The Bachelor. As fans recall, during Fantasy Week of his season, Clayton told all three finalists — Susie Evans, Gabby Windey and Rachel — that he was in love with them. All three women ended up leaving him before the end of the season. The heartbroken sobs are still echoing in that gorgeous Icelandic cathedral.

Clayton and Susie briefly rekindled their romance after the show. But their relationship ended in September 2022. Rachel and Gabby went on to share the top spot on Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Following Rachel and Michelle’s cheeky videos, Susie stirred the pot with a social media post of her own. “Walking on the side of the street with sun not shade >,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

I’m guessing that Rachel and Clayton have just come to that place where the exes have made peace and are able to be friends. Good for them! If only we were all able to do that.

