Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Announces Documentary About His Split From Khloe Kardashian

Oh how the mighty have fallen. Once an NBA championship winner, now just another discarded former member of the Kardashian family. Happens to the best of us! Lamar Odom is no stranger to adversity. He has struggled with substance abuse, intense family issues, sex addiction, and having Kris Jenner as a mother-in-law.

Lamar has lived a thousand lives and he has been very, very fortunate. And now he is doing what others have done before him, capitalizing on the Kardashian name in lieu of any other presentable business opportunity. He has a new documentary which features, you guessed it, his marriage to Khloé Kardashian. Us Weekly has all of the details.

On December 19, Lamar posted a promo photo on Instagram with the caption, “Sex, Drugs, and the Kardashians: Lamar Odom. airing January 2, 2023 on FOX and the next day on @hulu! Presented by TMZ.”

Lamar’s face is partially visible on the Sex, Drugs, and Kardashians poster, which includes a side view of Khloé. They both seem to be hidden under shattered glass, which is both dramatic and apropos. Because I know you are dying for it, here is the documentary synopsis, courtesy of Fox: “The all-new revealing special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, takes viewers on a deep dive of Lamar Odom’s troubled marriage to Khloé Kardashian, which was as memorable as his incredible basketball career. Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self. The good news…true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way.”

Lamar and Khloé were married from September 2009 to December 2016. In December 2013 Khloe initiated the divorce process, mainly due to Lamar’s drug problems and a tendency to spend time with women in a non-platonic fashion. Khloe withdrew the divorce papers when Lamar was admitted to the hospital in 2015 after an overdose. After Lamar’s recovery in 2016, the two formally ended their relationship.

In 2021, Khloé spoke on where she stands with Lamar during a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special. She told Andy Cohen, “We’re not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best and good health. I think we’re all really rooting for him and just want the best for him.” I wonder if Khloé and the rest of the Kardashian klan will be watching Lamar’s new documentary about their family – that literally no one asked for.

