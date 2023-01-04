Lamar Odom Shares He Was “Laughing Out Of Embarrassment” As A Result Of His Serial Cheating On Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom is a former basketball star, brothel aficionado, and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian. Lamar’s extensive career in athletics is impressive, but to many people he is simply known as the guy who broke Khloé’s heart. This man is all about hindsight being 20/20 because with Khloé he had a steady paycheck from Keeping Up with the Kardashians and then its spin-off, Khloé and Lamar.

Lamar found his career and reputation in shambles after overdosing at the Love Ranch in Las Vegas. He didn’t find love but he did find himself in a coma with several IVs attached after his admitted exercise in debauchery. Thankfully Lamar recovered, but he lost any remaining shred of dignity and wound up soiling his own bed on Celebrity Big Brother and not much else since.

When in doubt or in need of some money, create a documentary capitalizing on the pain you’ve caused to others! To no one’s surprise, much of the content in Lamar’s entertainment offering with TMZ is about his ex-wife. People shares the latest about TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians in an exclusive interview.

In a teaser clip of the doc, Lamar shares the general public has absolutely no idea how much cheating he actually did on Khloé. He says, “Behind the scenes, I put her through sh*t. Like, sh*t that y’all don’t know.” Sadly, Khloé’s man-picker is still catastrophically disabled, but it could be a result of her bloodline.

RELATED: Lamar Odom Was Spotted House Hunting In Khloe Kardashian’s Gated Community

Lamar continued, “The sh*t y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy.” After everything Khloé put up with, she still stood over that man after his overdose. She showed more decency towards another human being than anyone in the Kardashian family has since approximately 1976, but now he’s laughing about his douchelord ways.

This stunning piece of manhood proceeds to admit to having “full-blown relationships” while on the road with the NBA. “I’m, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one,” Lamar added. Oh go ON. “I’d have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time.” I think we can all agree none of these women were hanging out with Lamar for his winning personality or ability to reasonably explain the theory of relativity.

After dating for one month, Khloé and Lamar married in 2009. The first divorce attempt took place in 2013, but she called it off after his unfortunate experience in Nevada. The divorce was final in 2016 and due to Lamar’s inability to respect Khloé’s feelings or privacy – he’s still talking about her in 2023.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK THIS DOCUMENTARY IS A MONEY GRAB FOR LAMAR? WILL YOU WATCH? WILL KHLOÉ SPEAK OUT ON WHAT HE HAS REVEALED ABOUT HIS SERIAL CHEATING?

[Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3]