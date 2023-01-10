Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position

2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught the finer ways of being crazy, sexy, and cool with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. And that isn’t making Cheryl feel great. She’s also dealing with the fallout of leaving her steady gig on DWTS after being there for what amounts to an eternity.

Now Cheryl reveals she wanted DWTS to hook her up with a judging or co-hosting position as she maneuvered from dance, because let’s face it, Tyra Banks is not the way. But the big guys weren’t seeing her vision and ultimately that’s why she peaced out. Cheryl was recently on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk Is Jericho and told him all about it. Heavy. shared her story.

At this point Cheryl might want to seek a cleansing from a holy person because her luck is really not great. Bless her heart, this woman needs a good day. Regarding her departure from DWTS, Cheryl says she wanted to stay, but she was shut down. She told former partner Chris that the show was 100% aware she wished to stay and “evolve” out of the realm of professional dancing. She wanted to remain in some other capacity, but that isn’t what she received. “However, they don’t see a place for me,” Cheryl stated. “Whether that’s at the judge’s table or as a possible co-host, and that’s okay. I’m grateful, thank you for this experience, but I’m going to move forward.” Seriously, they couldn’t have slid her on over into Tyra’s spot?

When Len Goodman left the program to retire, Cheryl was interested in being a judge at that time. “I can no longer continue doing this,” she said. Cheryl’s own retirement was partly due to being 38 years old. “I am also in a period of my life where I am newly divorced and I am working on me, and I want to learn and evolve in general. … I want to learn again,” she added.

It definitely sounds like Cheryl might be on the verge of a spiritual journey. She said, “I take a step back, and I’m like, I need to grow, whether that is in the family that is not up to me when it comes to ‘Dancing With The Stars.’” During the talk with Chris, Cheryl seemed to allude to DWTS judge scores being on the sketchy side. She admits she always took their numbers with “a grain of salt.”

“You’ve got one ballroom judge on the panel,” Cheryl said, referring to Len. As for how a celebrity is presented on the show, she added there is a clear hierarchy of significance, with the pre-recorded package coming first, followed by the interview following the dance. She claimed that out of the entire package, the judge scores were the least significant.

Hmmm, bitter Betty or accurate description of what really goes down on DWTS? Hopefully Cheryl finds her way very soon. If nothing else, I hear there’s an opening on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – dancing is optional.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]