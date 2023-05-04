Dancing With The Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold Welcomes Second Baby Girl With Sam Cusick

The baby train stopped at Dancing With the Stars and left a few deposits. Quite a few of the professional dancers are in the midst of making other humans and one couple has a very special announcement to make.

Former pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick have been trying to grow their family for a minute. Their daughter Sage was born in November 2020 and Lindsay was more than ready to start trying again. In August 2022, Lindsay was heartbroken over learning that a recent pregnancy test was false positive.

Finally that October, Lindsay and Sam got lucky again and now they have some news to share. Mom and Dad are over the moon about their new baby girl.

Sage has a sister!

Lindsay shared some details on her Instagram Stories, “She is here and healthy. Arrived this afternoon, will share more soon.” A photo of Lindsay and the baby shortly after she gave birth showed off some hard work.

Last year when Lindsay announced this pregnancy, she said, “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family.” Prior to getting pregnant, she had taken a step back from her role on DWTS.

Regarding her decision to leave the show, she said, “It’s so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change.”

Maybe one day we’ll see Lindsay back on the dancing stage, but she’s got her hands full for now. The baby girl’s name hasn’t been released, but Lindsay and Sam will certainly share in their own time.

Congrats to Lindsay, Sam, and Sage on the great news!

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LINDSAY WILL EVER RETURN TO DANCING WITH THE STARS? ARE YOU EXCITED DWTS IS COMING BACK TO NETWORK TELEVISION?