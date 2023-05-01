Vicki Gunvalson Returns in Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Trailer

The self-proclaimed OG of the OC is back in business. While Vicki Gunvalson may not be a full-time castmate on Real Housewives of Orange County anymore, she still knows how to make an impact. Stealing the spotlight may be top of her agenda when she makes an appearance in season 17. With Tamra Judge also making a comeback, and her role being full-time, Vicki could have a battle on her hands.

Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 trailer teases trouble ahead

Vicki may only be seen for a split second at the end of the sneak peek trailer, but editors are shady. As the voiceover tells us to “always make sure to put your best face forward,” Vicki screams an otherworldly “BOO!” to her friend Tamra. It’s a jump scare unlike any other, but has left fans delighted.

Meanwhile, the trailer also teases some of what we can expect from newcomer Jennifer Pedranti, as well as former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong. The former faces intense questioning about her relationship, and things get physical with Tamra. It also looks as if Taylor has a run-in with returning cast member Heather Dubrow. She isn’t the only one, as Tamra is reported to have gone “nuclear” on Heather while filming this season.

Shannon Beador makes a comeback, but reconciliation with Tamra might be tougher than she first thought. At what looks to be a chaotic dinner party, Shannon calls her “unhinged.” And what is a season of Orange County without Shannon declaring she’s “not a crazy person?” Nothing! Which is exactly why it was so awesome seeing her do just that, while fleeing Bravo’s cameras in the preview.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson round out the returning cast, and it seems as if they are more engaged in the drama than ever before. Heather says that Gina she is “going to drive” her husband away, and Emily seemingly tells Heather she “was wrong” about the two being friends. It’s all going on in the OC! June cannot come quickly enough.

Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 starts June 7, 2023 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEW SEASON OF REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY? ARE YOU HAPPY TO SEE VICKI BACK? WILL TAMRA CAUSE CHAOS?