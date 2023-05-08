Sheree Whitfield Says Things ‘Going Great’ With Martell Holt

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield shared that her relationship with boyfriend Martell Holt is going great in a juicy new interview. After the explosive premiere of RHOA, which found the cast attending Sanya Richards-Ross’ extravagant Harlem Nights themed party, it’s clear that Sheree isn’t interested in hearing anyone else’s opinions on her relationship, though she’s happy to share her own. After parting ways with ex lover and former convict Tyrone Gilliams, Sheree has found love again with Martell, who’s been on Love & Marriage: Huntsville in the past.

While Sheree is happy with Martell, her friends and castmates aren’t interested in letting her ignore some glaring red flags about her new boo. Throughout the premiere, things continually came up about Martell. Kandi Burruss, who previously said she feels Martell is using Sheree for publicity, isn’t exactly in Sheree’s good graces. She still expressed concern during the premiere that Martell’s intentions are less-than-favorable.

Kenya Moore even pulled Sheree aside to explain that she had reservations about Martell, who had slid into Kenya’s DMs in the past. Sheree, unfazed by the criticism of her relationship, stirred the pot during the premiere, but seems to be happy in her relationship despite the potential drama.

Sheree thinks things with Martell are ‘going great’

In an interview with Essence, Sheree gushed about her relationship with Martell. “I think it’s going great with Martell. We’re really good friends, we enjoy our time when we’re together. He makes me laugh so much, and that’s one of the things I really like about him.”

Sheree spoke candidly about jumping back into the dating scene later in life, as well. “I’m just kind of taking everything slow and enjoying life. Did I think at this age I would be out here dating? No, absolutely not,” she said, “but things happen. I’m never closed off to finding the one or love. And so I’m just on my journey trying to be intentional and just making sure I got the right person.”

With Sheree finding herself in a great place after some incredibly difficult times, it feels obvious that her RHOA cast mates are merely looking out for her, even if the information she’s getting from them seems harsh. Still, with Sheree’s clear statements about how happy she is in her relationship with Martell, their concerns may not be necessary.

Sheree and Martell’s relationship will continue to play out throughout The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, which continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

