Kenya Moore Feuds With Sheree Whitfield’s New Boyfriend in Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Preview

There are just a few days to go until Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 hits our screens. Among the returning cast are Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield, and it looks as if they’re going into the new episodes with some major beef. Sheree is dating new man Martell Holt, the star of Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Now they’ve made their relationship official, and Kenya has something to say.

Once a cheater, always a cheater

RHOA Season 15 gets off to a fiery start. Not only is Kandi Burruss close to “headbutting” Sanya Richards-Ross, but there’s trouble at home for Drew Sidora. Fortunately for Sheree, her love life is on the up. She doesn’t disclose if her sex life has improved with her new man, but says he “definitely exudes big d**k energy.” Unfortunately, not everybody is Martell’s biggest fan.

In the first look preview above, a clip of Kandi calling Martell an “opportunist” is shown. Martell claps back in a conversation with Sheree, saying that the only “opportunist” among the group is Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker. He’ll probably get along well with Mama Joyce.

This comes just a few days before Sanya’s husband, Aaron Ross’ 40th birthday celebrations. It is there that Kenya lashes out at Martell, as the Real Housewives discuss his dating habits and prior relationships.

“He tried to DM me,” Kenya says of Martell. When he then approaches Kenya, their feud ignites. “You did it to your ex-wife, and you’re gonna do it to Sheree. Once a cheater, always a cheater you f**king piece of s**t,” she explodes. Fighting words, which we are sure to see more of once the season officially gets underway.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 starts May 7, 2023 at 8/7c on Bravo.

