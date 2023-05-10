Angie Harrington Is Leaving Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Harrington is prioritizing her family and leaving the series after 3 seasons. The RHOSLC star has been a guest or friend on the series for the duration, supporting cast members like Heather Gay and Meredith Marks as they navigate the Salt Lake City social scene.

Angie is married to Chris Harrington, the President of a Utah-based software company. The couple have a large blended family. Both came into to their marriage with children from past relationships, and they now share one son, Hart, together.

Angie will leave RHOSLC to care for her son, Hart

Angie announced she would be leaving Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in order to care for her son Hart. The decision was made after learning he has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. In an exclusive with People, Angie explained, “I was offered to come back but this is just a time when my family really needs me, and I wasn’t able to commit to it.” She told of just how difficult things have been for herself and her family in the interview, clearly sharing her vulnerability in order to be as transparent as possible about her situation.

The former dancer shared that her friends and RHOSLC cast members Meredith and Heather have been incredible lifelines during this time. “I shared with them that I have to choose my family right now. I already struggle with focus and the show adds another element of stress,” Angie revealed.

She candidly explained, “I want to be able to give my kids what they need in this moment. And I have to wrap my head around what we’re doing with Hart in order to know how I can continue forward in my work as well. They were extremely supportive and wonderful.”

Angie told in detail that getting a diagnosis for Hart was “extremely challenging.” COVID-19 played a huge part in being able to secure it. After learning from Hart’s doctor that he had Autism, Angie explained things were tough to swallow for the couple. “It was heavy. We cried. It wasn’t the dream we had for our child, but we had to and have empowered ourselves,” Angie said.

With the family supporting one another as they move through this new reality, her RHOSLC family will continue to cheer for Angie, Hart, and the whole Harrington family from the side lines.

