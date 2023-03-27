Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Meredith Marks Survives Frightening Car Crash In Utah

Okay, well we like our ladies to keep busy when we cannot enjoy them once a week on television. We also like for our ladies to remain safe and healthy. Today we’re checking on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks.

Depending on where you live, driving can be routinely hazardous based on weather conditions. People in Utah are used to snow. Where I live 2 inches of the white stuff will essentially shut down the entire town. Unfortunately, even the best drivers are faced with scary situations. Last week Meredith was in one of those precarious positions, but thank goodness everything turned out okay.

Page Six has the details on Meredith’s recent car accident and subsequent unscheduled date with a snowbank. In a photo shared to Instagram, Meredith was with “dear friend” Kathy Prounis and the two posed for a selfie. The caption read, “This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah.”

Then she added a short video clip of her massive SUV half-covered by a snowbank. Meredith said the accident “could have been far more horrible.” She also made sure to tell fans they “are all OK and safe.”

Meredith implored followers to keep their eyes open and stay safe – especially in light of the extra accumulation the region has been experiencing. “Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades.”

Naturally, after having a brush with mortality, Meredith was inspired to remind everyone to count their blessings. She wrote, “This is a reminder to always be grateful and count your blessings. Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have.”

After all was said and done, Meredith said she is “beyond happy to be alive and well.” Her son Brooks Marks commented, “Love you so much.” Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira checked in with, “OMGGGGG.”

Glad Meredith and her girlfriend managed to avoid a very nasty scenario. Special thanks to Brent for knowing when all else fails, being submerged in a snowbank is a far better option than dangling off a cliff. Stay aware and frosty out there, everyone.

