Kandi Burruss Irritated Sanya Richards-Ross Didn’t Give Her ‘Heads Up’ About Courtney Rhodes

Kandi Burruss isn’t taking too well to the newest cast member on the Real Housewives of Atlanta — Courtney Rhodes. Especially after her stunt during the Season 15 premiere, where she accused Kandi of trying to be shady by going around Atlanta and asking about who she is.

Based on Courtney’s energy, I knew this would be a heated conversation for Kandi. She has repeatedly told us about her pet peeves when communicating with someone hostilely. And if their hands are in her face, well, they’re liable for whatever may happen. Maybe Courtney should’ve taken a trip down memory lane and reviewed her performance during Season 6 if she thought she was joking. Either way, the RHOA newbie quickly snapped back into reality when Kandi mentioned head-butting her if she crossed her boundary again.

Thankfully for Courtney, her co-star Sanya Richards-Ross was there to swoop her away before things really got ugly. But as for Kandi, she’s not too pleased with her friend’s lack of notice before her event.

Kandi thinks Sanya should’ve given her a warning about Courtney

In a new preview posted by Bravo, viewers can see the continuation of Courtney vs. Kandi in next week’s episode. Sanya went to check on Kandi after almost coming to blows with Courtney, and although she was calm by that point, Kandi still was frustrated with Sanya for her role in orchestrating this drama.

Once Kandi found out that Sanya met Courtney with Shereé the week before Aaron Ross’ birthday party, she felt Sanya had more than enough time to let her know what could’ve gone down before she showed up.

“I’m annoyed,” Kandi said. “Sanya didn’t tell me that this girl, who I do not know, has an issue with me.” From her perspective, if Sanya had given her the heads-up, maybe her reaction wouldn’t have been so intense.

“Like, why would you have us both at the party and not give me a heads up? Like, you just let me walk into mess,” Kandi finished.

Whether she genuinely forgot or was hoping for an explosive moment, I’m sure Sanya didn’t realize Courtney and Kandi’s argument would reach the level it did. But now that she knows how both ladies feel about each other, I say it’d be best to give all parties a fair warning before inviting these two to the same event in the future.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SANYA SHOULD’VE WARNED KANDI ABOUT COURTNEY BEFORE THE PARTY? DO YOU THINK SANYA WAS TRYING TO BE SNEAKY?