Kenya Moore Thinks Courtney Rhodes Wanted to ‘Make a Moment’ in RHOA Season 15 Premiere

It feels so good to have our favorite Georgia peaches back on our tv screens, and yes, they certainly delivered. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 premiere was a slam dunk, and of course, it was filled with shade, over-the-top moments, and an explosive argument between Kandi Burruss and RHOA newbie Courtney Rhodes. Although their drama surprised many viewers, after hearing Kenya Moore’s take on the situation, it all started to make sense.

Kenya thinks Courtney is looking for a moment

For those that missed the premiere episode, Sanya Richards-Ross hosted a 40th birthday party for her husband, Aaron Ross. There, Kandi and Courtney were finally able to confront each other, and if you know Kandi — it’s always “don’t start nun, won’t be nun.”

Courtney accused Kandi of calling around Atlanta and asking people about her. If you stopped to scratch your head, don’t worry, we all did. Because who is Courtney to Kandi? And why would Miss Worldwide be calling around Georgia to get the details of a friend on HER show? The beef didn’t make sense to fans, and clearly, it didn’t make sense to the cast, either.

“It was so silly and trite, and it was just — it reeked of desperation,” Kenya said on Watch What Happens Live, further adding it shouldn’t have been as “big of a deal” as it was.

She also told Andy Cohen that Kandi’s reaction surprised her because she’s typically so level-headed. “Because [Kandi] could have just squashed it,” she said. “Because it was clear [Courtney] was trying to make a moment out of it.”

At the end of the episode, both co-stars were close to blows, with Kandi saying she was going to “headbutt this bitch.” As the season continues, I’ll pay close attention to this feud, and hopefully, there’s more to Courtney’s story. If not, Queen Kenya may be right — as always.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues on Sundays at 8/7c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK COURTNEY WAS LOOKING FOR A MOMENT? WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF HER ISSUE WITH KANDI?