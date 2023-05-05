Sanya Richards-Ross Takes Aim At Kandi Burruss’ Marriage Ahead of RHOA Season 15 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is gearing up for another explosive season, and truth be told, I can’t wait. There’s just something about our favorite peaches gracing our tv screens while serving looks and top-notch shade. Last season was one for the books. Marlo Hampton finally got her peach; however, it wasn’t easy sailing for the long-time friend of the show. Viewers saw the fallout of Marlo and Kandi Burruss’ friendship after Marlo fired some pretty nasty shots at the RHOA vet.

During one episode, Marlo referred to Kandi as a “ho” who has “f—ked everybody for free.” During their cast trip to Jamaica, she hurled outlandish accusations at Kandi, claiming she’s only known in Atlanta and that she puts her mother (hey, Mama Joyce) before her relationship with her husband. Of course, long-time fans of Kandi know she’s easily triggered when people speak ill of her mother or husband. And if they do… well, let’s say it may not be a pretty sight.

Sanya Richards-Ross explains Kandi’s explosive moments ahead of RHOA Season 15

In a new interview with the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, rookie Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross spoke out. She shed a little light on why Kandi was involved in so much chaos this season.

“When you have someone who works so much and works so hard in a relationship, and you have someone like Todd who also aspires to do a lot of great things, that could cause a lot of tension,” she said. Kandi and Todd have showcased their marital struggles on the show for the last several seasons. With Kandi’s busy schedule as a singer, actress, and growing restauranteur, it makes sense that Todd would sometimes feel a little lonely.

According to Ross, Kandi, and Todd are both in agreement. “They both agree; it’s always about Kandi, Kandi, Kandi,” she said. “So I think for him, especially this year, he’s like, ‘Look, I’ve got some things I want to work on, and they’re going to be on the front burner, ma’am, not on the back burner. So you’re going to have to figure it out.”

The RHOA trailer also saw Kandi in the middle of some explosive arguments with a few of her castmates. “The only reason I’m crying right now is because I can’t f–king choke your ass, bitch,” Kandi tells Marlo Another scene showed the Tony nominee shouting she was “about to headbutt this bitch.” She was referring to the new friend of the show, Courtney Rhodes.

“I think that she’s very emotional this season because of that, because of her trying to figure that out and juggling [her relationship with Tucker],” Sanya continued. “I feel like sometimes she’s really, really emotional and really a little bit more hotheaded this season.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo on May 7th at 8/7c.

