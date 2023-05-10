Summer House Season 7 Reunion Looks Revealed

Searching for cohesion. It’s a lot easier to process reunion looks when they are monochromatic. The Real Housewives of Potomac showed up to the latest reunion in blue. Light blue. Dark blue. Cookie monster blue, etc. How thoughtful for those that are not well-versed in fashion.

But in a larger group like the Summer House crowd, it’s usually a different story. Southern Charm seems to fall in this category as well. The cast is made up of single folks, as well as couples. Some of which, are better at the matching game than others. It’s simply not as obvious.

Perhaps, the seemingly disjointed looks that assault my untrained eye is symbolic of the status of the group by the end of Season 7.

Outfits as eclectic as the group themselves

There are two happy couples within the cast. Year after year, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke show us all how it’s done. And Lindsay Hubbard just said yes to Carl Radke. These partners nailed their looks.

Amanda’s full-length yellow dress would go nicely with her husband’s suit. She’s the supporting act that shines just as brightly on her own. Lindsay’s look stole the show by far. She is glowing in a metallic two-piece that showed off her toned midriff. Coupled up next to Carl, it’s clear he has no problem stepping aside for his love.

The men are sporting pastel suits with sleek sneakers. The Loverboy founder has a pink suit and is rocking the mullet still, while Carl opted for a light yellow pastel. His pants are more slim fitted, and he chose to button up. Perhaps to show off a black pocket square.

Chris Leoni opted for a similar vibe. He’s got a light blue suit but is sporting different footwear, A patterned loafer completes his look. And he’s doing his own thing, as usual.

Kory Keefer is the only male without a jacket and pocket square. He’s got a striped button-down shirt and white pants. Sam Feher, Kory’s girlfriend, came up with a bright pink flapper number. A bit like Dancing With the Stars meets Hamptons chic. These two outfits make no sense and clearly, they did not coordinate as a couple.

Danielle Olivera spent all season sulking about Linsday’s relationship with Carl. Many tweets commented on her green dress symbolizing envy. And resembling a swimsuit coverup.

Gabby Prescod stunned in a blue off-the-shoulder dress. It had a hint of sparkle to it, yet it doesn’t stand out enough. She could really have wowed in something more unique. We need more Gabby on the show, and more of her personality in this outfit.

Mya Allen didn’t feature much on Season 7. So perhaps she didn’t take the reunion very seriously. Her look didn’t match the vibe. It’s an interesting outfit, though the pants need ironing. A lot of tweets critiqued her getup.

Fashion contributor Paige DeSorbo paired a severe bun with a delicate pink pastel dress. It’s all in the details for Paige, and she accessorized the look beautifully.

Ciara Miller’s outfit got mixed reviews. The clothes hang beautifully on her body though. She paired a white crop top with a metallic skirt. Fans loved or hated the look. But no one questioned her grace and beauty in it.

There it is. A mix of pastels with a hint of metallic. Just like the cast, it’s a bit of Hamptons and New York City chic. It takes more than a quick glance to see how this cast fits together. Despite the clashes in personalities, it just works.

Summer House continues Mondays on Bravo at 9/8c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE REUNION LOOKS? WHO WOULD YOU PICK FOR BEST/WORST DRESSED? WHAT WOULD YOU PICK AS A REUNION COLOR THEME?