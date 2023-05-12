Kate Chastain Jokes Chef Ben Robinson’s Fiancée Will Be ‘Best Stepmom’

In 2022, Kate Chastain announced that she was pregnant with her first child. With all the drama that Kate’s capable of stirring up, it was nice to see some good news surrounding the former Below Deck cast member. At the time, Kate mentioned nothing of the child’s father.

Rumors and speculation quickly began to stir around the paternity, not that it was anyone’s business. A popular theory sprang up that former Below Deck chef Ben Robinson was the father of Kate’s baby. Though the pair had been romantically involved around Below Deck Seasons 2 and 3, Kate was quick to shut down these rumors.

When she welcomed her baby boy to the world, many pointed out that the baby looked similar to Ben. But such “evidence” is flimsy at best. Babies just look like babies.

Kate, Ben, and Kiara: one happy family?

Recently, Ben announced his engagement to his partner, Kiara Cabral. Kate took to her Instagram story to share her congratulations, reposting a headline with the news. But along with her good wishes, Kate said, “She’s going to be the best stepmom ever.”

Now, before anyone gets too flabbergasted, Kate’s comment was clearly tongue-in-cheek, playing off the rumors surrounding her and Ben. It was just an innocent joke and nothing more than that. This is evidenced by the fact that Kate and Ben seem to be in good graces with one another, Ben even making harmless jokes at Kate’s expense as well.

This whole ordeal just shows how well Kate’s learned to navigate her role as a public figure and former reality TV star. By nature of their position, reality TV stars have to put much of their life out in the open, and despite all the drama she’s stirred up, it’s commendable how well Kate has coped with that.

If there’s anything to take away from this, it would be to respect people’s privacy, especially regarding their children. Kate might have a good attitude about it, but that’s not permission to keep invading her space.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KATE’S JOKE? DO YOU TAKE IT AS ALL IN GOOD FUN? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT HER HANDLING OF THE BEN RUMORS?