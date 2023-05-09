Is Chef Ben Robinson the Father of Kate Chastain’s Baby Boy?

Do we have a Below Deck baby on our hands? We know that the yachties on Below Deck don’t shy away from hookups with their colleagues, but suspicious fans think Chef Ben Robinson fathered Kate Chastain’s newborn. After doing a “hard launch” of the baby’s precious little face on her Instagram, fans immediately started to ask the notorious question: who is the baby’s father? Some fans suspected the father could be the Below Deck franchise’s go-to chef. Of course, we all know that Kate is never one to hold back, so she just took to social media to clear up the rumors about her kid.

Who is the father?

When Kate debuted her baby bump on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, she told Andy Cohen that she planned on parenting solo. However, Kate never exactly revealed the identity of the father. When Kate shared the first images of her new son on Instagram, fans wondered about the baby’s father. Based on the baby’s face alone, some fans jumped to the conclusion that Chef Ben was somehow involved in all of this.

One fan commented, “Why does the baby look like a mini chef Ben lol,” while another wrote, “tell me Ben’s the dad without telling me Ben’s the dad.”

This theory about Chef Ben didn’t come entirely out of left field. He and Kate admitted to hooking up between seasons 2 and 3 of Below Deck, which, at this point, feels like a lifetime ago. Still, because of this and the uncanny facial resemblance, fans couldn’t help but try to make a connection between the new baby and the former Below Deck stars.

With the paternity questions swirling, Kate decided to address the rumors. On Twitter, she confirmed that Ben is not the father. We still didn’t learn who the father is, nor is it our right to ever know, but we know it isn’t him. Kate shared another picture of the baby on Twitter and wrote, “For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times.”

For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times pic.twitter.com/NtLXpJizLF — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) May 8, 2023

So, this case is closed, and we didn’t even need to call Maury Povich. Chef Ben is not the father of Kate’s baby. If you thought you saw a resemblance, maybe that just means Ben has a baby face.

