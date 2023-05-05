Kate Chastain Welcomes Baby Boy and Reveals His Name

A very happy birthday is in order for the newest Bravolebrity baby. The first lady of yachting, Kate Chastain has given birth to a baby boy. Fort Lauderdale has a new resident, and he’s got the coolest mama by far. This is the perfect heart-warming story we all need as an antidote to all the Scandoval that’s been going on.

The Below Deck alum revealed her pregnancy in December 2022 with a stunning Instagram snap. Yes, of course the bump was on display and draped in a very chic floral sun dress. Kate’s signature sunglasses were included.

Fast forward a couple of months, and the former Chief Stew has her newborn swaddled and ready to go. The future looks bright for this mama and son duo. Sunglasses included.

Welcome to the world

Kate announced the birth with an Instagram snap from her hospital bed. She did not give the exact date of the birth, but the average post-natal hospital stay is 24 hours to four days. So we can assume Kate gave birth in early May. In the caption, she revealed the much anticipated baby name. It turns out, Kate went for a moniker that will remind of her yachting days in the Bahamas.

“Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay,” she wrote.

The single mother previously revealed her plan to raise the child alone. Kate never shared who the father is. Frankly, we’re not entitled to know. But hilariously, a lot of comments pointed out Sullivan’s likeness to Kate’s former flame. With an unruly head of hair, and distinguished ears, the baby does slightly resemble Chef Ben Robinson.

Many Bravolebrities and former Below Deck co-stars flooded Kate’s Instagram with words of well-wishes. Kate’s partner in crime Josiah Carter posted, “Yeyyyy congratulations he’s gorgeous!” Former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Katie Floody wrote, “Congratulations babes! Welcome to the world Sullivan.” Summer House star Kyle Cooke posted, “Aweee congrats Mama!” Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs also got into the action. She added, “Omg Congrats!! What a beautiful perfect little human! Welcome Sullivan Cay!”

Cue the “cool mom” vibes.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KATE’S NAME CHOICE? DOES THE BABY LOOK LIKE BEN? WHAT WORDS OF CONGRATULATIONS WOULD YOU SHARE WITH THE NEW MAMA?