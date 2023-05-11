Below Deck Alum Chef Ben Robinson Engaged to Kiara Cabral

It’s the end of an era and the end of Below Deck alum Chef Ben Robinson’s bachelorhood. The fetching Brit chef everyone adored is officially off the market and on the road to the altar.

Fans of Below Deck have been smitten with Ben since he flaunted his cheffy skills on the first season under Captain Lee Rosbach. Sure he had his share of emotional outbursts and sliced tendons, but who hasn’t?

Now Ben is set to sail on unchartered territories, but he won’t be doing it alone. According to his Instagram, Ben is making room in the galley for new fiancée Kiara Cabral.

All aboard the Love Boat!

Viewers watched Ben date over the years. He had a relationship with a former second-stew on Below Deck Mediterranean. He even confessed a dalliance with new mom Kate Chastain at one point. Their relationship never took off, obviously. That said, people enjoyed ribbing the two when Kate’s baby popped out and was an exact replica of Ben’s face when he isn’t confused.

In an extremely romantic Insta post, Ben announced his intentions to marry. He wrote, “After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose… “ Four years is sufficient to know whether or not your partner will annoy you for the rest of your life.

Ben’s sweet caption continued. “I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support. I couldn’t have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you. “



Those who keep tabs on Below Deck may recall back in the Dark Ages of 2020, Ben casually hinted about having a special romantic lady friend. On the Watch What Happens Live Below Deck 100th episode special, Ben shared the info with Andy Cohen. “There is a girl that I like at the moment. We’re trying to take it slowly. So, we’ll see what becomes of it,” he said at the time. Four months later Ben and Kiara took their romance to the streets and the rest is history.

Congratulations to Ben and Kiara and cheers to your happily ever after!

