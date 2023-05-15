Dancing With The Stars Pro Witney Carson Welcomes Second Baby With Carson McAllister

Some moms want to spend their Mother’s Day alone, without children or other family members and that’s okay. Other moms receive hand-drawn cards from tiny people with sticky hands and enjoy breakfast in bed. And then we have Witney Carson who decided to level up the entire experience.

Lots of our Dancing with the Stars family are preparing to welcome new additions. Witney and Carson McAllister would like you to meet someone who made sure everyone would pay attention to his mom on a special day. She shared the happy news to Instagram.

The Heir has a Spare!

Mother’s Day 2023 came in hot for Witney and her husband because the couple just welcomed their second son. She captioned an Instagram pic, “My boys. Could there be a better Mother’s Day gift?? We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second.”

Mom and Dad haven’t revealed baby number two’s name yet, but everything appears to be going well since the birth. “We are all good over here,” Witney added.

She wrote a special message to her followers on her Instagram Stories. “Baby is doing great. Thank you for checking in on us. More updates soon.” Witney’s mother and siblings showed up at the hospital to meet the new man in her life.

Witney added, “The best Mother’s Day gift I could have asked for! Just like that and we’re a family of four!” I love how moms can say “just like that” after what was probably numerous hours of labor and exhaustion.

The DWTS crew flooded her comment section with warm sentiments of congratulations. Lindsay Arnold wrote, “Baby boy!!!!” While Sharna Burgess shared, “I love you already!”

In November 2022, Whitney made her pregnancy announcement that number two was loading. Earlier this year in January, she happily told her fans the baby was a boy and called him “our second blessing.”

Throughout the pregnancy, Witney kept followers updated with photos of his nursery and her progressing baby bump. In April, she shared, “Can’t wait to have a house full of wild, sweet boys. Crazy how life changes so quick! Grateful everyday.”

Sounds like Witney is the new queen of her household and definitely has her hands full. A hearty congrats to Witney, Carson, and new big brother Kevin!

