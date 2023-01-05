Dancing With The Stars Pro Witney Carson Reveals Sex Of Baby Number Two

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was certainly unpredictable. And that doesn’t just apply to the competition itself.

Dance pro Witney Carson was partnered with comedian and entertainer Wayne Brady. During the semi-finals, Witney took a moment to make a special, and unexpected, announcement. “I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo, and myself are expecting baby number two,” she said during the show. “I’m so blessed, and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I’m very blessed,” she added.

The dance pro also added a cute video to Instagram of her, her husband Carson McAllister, and Leo with the positive pregnancy test. Witney wrote in the caption, “Baby McAllister #2 coming end of May! We feel so blessed, and I can’t wait to see Leo be a big brother.”

US Weekly reported that Witney just revealed the sex of her baby in a sweetly intimate way. She shared a beach video on her Instagram, with the words “It’s a boy” scrawled in the sand. “Our second blessing,” the mom-to-be wrote in the caption.

Of course, Witney’s DWTS family shared their love in the comments. Lindsay Arnold wrote, “Can’t wait to meet you baby boy.” Pro Pasha Pashkov said, “Yay!!!” And Koko Iwasaki posted, “OMG YESSSSSSS WIT!!!!!!”

Carson and Witney got married in January 2016. The couple welcomed their son Leo in January 2021.

Witney’s son will have plenty of new friends in the ballroom. Lindsay, who stepped away from DWTS to work on expanding her family, shared in October 2022 that she is expecting her second child.

Pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in January 2023.

Pasha and his wife Daniella Karagach revealed via a joint Instagram post that they are expecting their first child. “Baby Pashkov coming May ’23. We love you more than words could ever express,” the couple captioned a sweet photo of them holding up a tiny pair of Nike sneakers.

Daniella and Pasha revealed the sex of their baby in an Instagram video from the expectant mom’s 30th birthday party. “IT’S A …..BABY GIRL. Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!!” she wrote.

Congratulations again to Witney, Carson, and Leo!

[Photo Credit: Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images]