Summer House’s Amanda Batula Speaks on ‘Quiet Support’ She’s Received During Fertility Journey

Once in a while, the tone at the Summer House gets quite somber. In between the partying, the boozy dinners, the hooks up, and the alcohol-infused fights, real life issues pop up. And in those moments, it’s great to see this crowd rally around the vulnerable party.

Amanda Batula is dealing with significant health issues. She brought her concerns to the ladies of the group this season during a tea party. The reality TV star revealed that she stopped menstruating after going off birth control many months prior. Paige DeSorbo, and trained nurse Ciara Miller followed up with a fertility test that the trio took together on camera. Amanda’s results came back normal, yet she was still looking for answers.

Kyle and Amanda are focusing on Loverboy

Amanda gave an interview to Glamour recently. The reality TV star shared the experience of going public with her fertility journey, as well as an update on the situation.

As a result of the fertility test, Amanda went to the doctor. It was discovered Amanda’s estrogen levels were on the low side.

“We’re all going through something with our menstruation journey … It’s interesting to have three different women from three different backgrounds … and none of us are the same,” Amanda said of the results she, Paige, and Ciara received.

That was the latest shared on Summer House. In March, her husband, Kyle Cooke, revealed a connection with Amanda’s acne medication and recent weight loss. Now, Amanda is speaking on her own behalf.

First, the Summer House thanked the fans that contacted her on Instagram DMs. “I have private support, I have quiet support, and I’m OK with that,” Amanda explained.

When asked if she and husband Kyle are planning to expand the family, Amanda replied that they’ve put plans for children on hold. Instead, the couple are focusing on their fur-babies. Two dogs named Reese and Ryder.

“We’re both not ready to have kids,” Amanda revealed.

Kyle and Amanda are instead putting all their energy into expanding their canned alcohol company, Loverboy. Amanda will further her creative and branding magic to shift Loverboy into a lifestyle brand.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

