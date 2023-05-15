Watch the First Full Trailer for Real Housewives of New York Season 14 Reboot

The first full trailer for the Real Housewives of New York reboot has arrived. It shines a spotlight on what audiences should expect from RHONY Season 14, and the newbies who make up the cast. If you were worried that these Bravo newcomers weren’t going to bring it, this teaser should ease your concerns. There’s a lot going on, as this “new era” is ushered in.

“Don’t confuse being a bitch with being honest”

Roll footage! ?? Your first look at the new season of #RHONY is here. Watch the trailer now and don't miss the premiere July 16th! pic.twitter.com/Ms6H3GmHiC — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 15, 2023

The trailer opens as all good Real Housewives trailers do: with signs of a good time and an epic cast trip. Of course, it doesn’t take long for the shade to start being thrown. It looks as though Jenna Lyons is going to be on the receiving end of a lot of vitriol this season. Did she really turn down the opportunity to vacation with the other ladies because she didn’t want to fly in coach? Perhaps – but who could blame her? Sai De Silva, apparently. She has no issue telling Jenna to her face that the ladies have all talked crap about her, behind her back.

Elsewhere, Erin Lichy is out shopping for a new ring. One catches her eye with a $1.2 million pricetag. Who says money isn’t everything? It’s not all diamonds and rosé for Erin, though. Later on in the trailer, Ubah Hassan rips off her fellow housewife’s sunglasses. Ubah demands she looks her in the eye while they argue. A bold move; there’s never a need to get physical!

Marriage, dating, sex, and stolen kisses

It wouldn’t be a season of Real Housewives without relationship drama. We see Jessel Taank and her husband debating whether or not to send their child to a private school with an eye-watering $62,000 tuition fee. Later on, he tells Jessel that he needs to take some time out and be alone. Never a good sign.

Brynn Whitfield rounds out the cast, and is giving Sonja Morgan vibes. She fumes at the cast for accusing her of flirting with a married man. This after we watch her telling one gentleman to give her a ring when he’s divorced. We also watch as she and Jenna enjoy a kiss. “Maybe I’ve got a little crush,” Brynn teases.

The trailer comes after it was revealed that RHONY: Legacy would be taking form as the fifth season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Thankfully, it looks as if both of these shows can exist in the same universe without too much drama. RHONY OG Ramona Singer has even wished the newbies all the best.

Real Housewives of New York Season 14 premieres July 16 on Bravo.

