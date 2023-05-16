Fox Releases New Trailer for Space-Themed Stars on Mars With Tom Schwartz and Porsha Williams

Fox’s new series Stars on Mars is out of this world!

12 celebrities are going to fake Mars to compete Survivor-style for the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.”

Hosted by William Shatner — star of my favorite childhood TV show Star Trek — Stars on Mars features a crew of D-grade celebrities living out their preteen fantasies of space exploration. The crew includes comic Natasha Leggero, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz (taking a break from both ex-wife Katie Maloney and Scandoval), NFL player Richard Sherman, singer/songwriter Tinashe, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis (Bruce’s kid) and Modern Family alum Ariel Winter. Oh, and also disgraced Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong, whom Ariel mistook for Neil Armstrong, an actual astronaut.

While awaiting their daily orders from “Mission Control,” the crew hangs around the fake Mars compound in their uniform onesies. They all look like they’re wearing their jammies. Once instructions arrive, they’ll don their “spacesuits” and head into the harsh conditions of the fourth rock from the sun.

The astro-not compound consists of two shared bedrooms, a base commander suite, a gym, and a biodome with fresh herbs and plants. What?! No private chef? How will they survive?

Designing and building the base camp set took about six months to complete. But where the heck are they, if not on Mars?

The rust-colored desert landscape of Coober Pedy in southern Australia stood in for the Red Planet. The opal-mining town is no stranger to Hollywood productions. It was used as the filming location for Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, as well as other films.

Depending on how well it’s edited, this show could be a ton of fun. I can’t wait!

Stars on Mars premieres June 5 on Fox.

