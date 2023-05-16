Real Housewives of New York’s Sonja Morgan Congratulates Daughter Quincy as She Graduates From University of Pennsylvania

It’s graduation season! And that means all the Real Housewives kids we’ve seen grow up are graduating, or soon to be. New York’s Sonja Morgan is congratulating her daughter, Quincy Adams Morgan on this milestone in her life. Mazel tov!

Quincy has been a bit aloof on Real Housewives of New York. Partly because she was away at boarding school (and then college), but she doesn’t strike me as the reality TV type. Her mother, Sonja, however is the life of the party, and a known socialite in New York. I expect her to throw soirées that are one of kind, and see while being seen.

The Morgans? The Adams? Or the Tremonts?

The Morgan family has been involved in everything from finance to the Olympics. And the Adams leg of the family obviously has roots up to founding father, John Quincy Adams who was the second POTUS. According to Sonja don’t touch the Morgan letters! But, hey, the past is the past, and this is 2023. We all have ancestors.

Quincy is now an alumna of Ivy League school, University of Pennsylvania. As far as her future plans, doting mom, Sonja says, “The finance side, she definitely got from [her father]. She is a math wizard. She got that from the J.P. Morgan side.” Hmm, as someone with a finance degree, I can tell you, you get trained by financial firms – not by birth.

Sonja continues, “But she got the humility from the John Adams side, you know, from John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and I like to think my side of the family has humility and religion.” There are some wonderful adjectives to describe Sonja, but humble is not one of them. Name dropper, maybe. Sorry, I couldn’t pass that up – remember she partied with John John!

As for her daughter, Quincy, she already has her own website and is an experienced artist. She focuses on multimedia forms and has been painting for more than half of her life. Primarily an oil painter now, her work was featured at an exhibition at Nomo Soho in 2019. However, you can see the Sonja in her, and she has her own swanky vibe just like Sonja with a sexy J does. Whatever Quincy does next, best to her. Congrats as you embark on the next step in the journey. Take it one day at a time!

Meanwhile, Sonja has just been announced as a cast member for Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5: RHONY Legacy. She’ll also be seen alongside Luann de Lesseps in Welcome to Crappie Lake, which debuts later this year.

