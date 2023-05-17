Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Hit With Second Tax Lien as Debts Grow

Why do so-called rich people have such problems paying their taxes? Things have gone from bad, to worse, to the absolute worst for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. Not only have they both filed for divorce, but they owe over $1 million in taxes. Now, that debt has grown. The estranged couple have been hit with a second tax lien. This means there is even more money for them to cough up.

What’s an extra $15k when you owe over a million dollars?

RadarOnline revealed that the Georgia Department of Revenue filed a state tax lien on April 3 of this year against Kim and Kroy. It accuses the pair of owing $8,823 in unpaid taxes for the year 2018. That debt has increased with interest of $2,261, penalties of $2,205, and other fees of $1,800. This brings the grand total to $15,104.72.

Honestly, it might not seem like much when you look at the first tax lien that made headlines. The IRS filed a federal tax lien against the pair on April 11. That accused them of owing money for 2013, 2017, and 2018, that totaled $1,147,834.67.

Their new grand total? $1,162,939.39. Bethenny Frankel will not be impressed. We’re all awaiting the TikTok response. That was a joke Bethenny. Feel free to sit this one out. You’re over the world of Real Housewives, remember? Totally over it. Completely and utterly over it.

When it looks like things couldn’t get any worse for Kim and Kroy, the Georgia tax office said “hold my beer.” With this former power couple now at odds, each demanding primary custody of their kids and avoiding one another at home, there doesn’t seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel just yet. Hopefully, that will change in the coming months. If not for Kim and Kroy’s sake, then for the sake of their children.

