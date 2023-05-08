Kim Zolciak and Husband Kroy Biermann Accused of Owing Over $1 Million in Back Taxes

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak may be returning for a guest appearance during Season 15, but we doubt this drama will be aired. She and her husband Kroy Biermann have been accused of owing over $1 million in back taxes. It looks like some numbers have been missed over the past decade. Now the IRS has come knocking.

Money is supposedly owed from three different years

In documents obtained by RadarOnline, it is revealed that a federal tax lien was filed against the pair on April 11 of this year. It claims that $103,564.48 is owed for 2013, with a further $330,126.29 owed for 2017, and a whopping $714,143.90 owed for 2018.

That all combines to a grand total of $1,147,834.67. The IRS has warned that the taxes must be paid by placing the lien against all of the Biermann family’s owned property. A lien is the right to keep possession of a property owned by an individual or individuals until an owed debt is discharged.

This fresh drama comes after swirling rumors that Kim and Kroy’s home was facing foreclosure. Their mansion in Georgia was listed for sale at a public auction, but canceled at the last minute. The property, worth $2.6 million, was almost sold off to the highest bidder in March of this year.

Both Kim and Kroy are yet to publicly comment on the accusations. Judging on their behavior in the past when it comes to this sort of thing, they may just go straight for denial. Of course, when the IRS is involved, it’s hard to deny all knowledge. Especially when official documents have been leaked.

