Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann ‘Avoid’ Each Other in Atlanta Home Amid Divorce

The filings are in. The rings may be off. They’ve unfollowed each other on Instagram. What’s happening now?

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still living together. Or, at least that’s what’s being reported. It’s being spread about that the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Don’t Be Tardy, and NFL family are trying not to run into each other in their own home.

Everyone’s still living together I guess. Tom and Ariana, Katie and Tom did for a bit. Let’s see, Kenya and Marc were never living together, but he still wants a piece of the house. Regardless, it’s not ideal when two people part ways especially if they still love each other, or have children.

Say what you will about Kim. Say what you will about Kroy. I thought they were a match made in heaven and would be together forever. Nothing is set in stone though, right? Maybe they will work it out. Please Kim, make the ring mean a thing.

Back to the house

Neither has expressed wanting to leave. Actually, back in November Kim expressed she was only leaving if she chose to. And in his divorce filing, Kroy mentioned he wants ownership of the house. If money woes are what’s standing between these two, I’m punting the idea – sell your home.

The Biermann estate is worth at least $2.5M. Their loan of $1.65M was taken out in 2012, and it’s realistic to say they’ve been paying for a decade, and are now caught up. If they sold their home, maximized their brands, and got out from under their tax burden they’d have a lot more room to maneuver. They actually have a lot going for them, and they also have two adult children at home who are eligible to work.

Are they ready to change their lifestyles? Possibly cut down on box deliveries? Or is there another game plan we don’t know about?

Kim hasn’t posted an update to her 3.4M followers so it’s hard to say what she’s doing behind the scenes (other than Biermann’s Closet), but I’m sure we’ll find out in due time. Kroy hasn’t posted in forever and a day, but indicated on his bio that his ring did mean a thing. He also has a profile pic of him and Kim.

Watch Kim’s special appearance on Real Housewives of Atlanta this season. The show airs Sunday nights on Bravo.

