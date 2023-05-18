Kim Zolciak ‘Concerned’ for Children’s Safety Around Kroy Biermann, Cites Drug Use

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are getting a divorce, in case you’ve been hiding under a rock. The battle for the custody of their kids has just taken an even uglier turn, however. Kim has allegedly accused Kroy of being a danger to their children. All this because he sometimes likes to smoke a bit of pot. Something tells us Kim’s alcohol use and gambling may make it into this case sooner rather than later…

Why is Kim lashing out?

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kim says she is seriously concerned about Kroy looking after their children. She points to his use of marijuana as the primary source of those fears. To ease her so-called concerns, she has asked a judge to force Kroy to take a drug test. If Kim’s request is granted, Kroy will be forced to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen. It also means he cannot remove any of his hair until the screening has been completed.

On a personal level, this feels like a low blow. Any chances of this divorce going smoothly without a bitter aftertaste have been tossed out of the window. It looks as though the hopes of an amicable divide from fans of the couple have fallen on deaf ears. Kroy demanding primary custody of the children seems to have led to this response. Whether or not a judge will determine a drug test necessary remains to be seen.

This is the latest in the Kim and Kroy divorce saga. Not only are they parting ways, but they allegedly owe over $1 million in back taxes. A second tax lien was served to them in April, adding another $15,000 to their grand total. It’s going to be a long road ahead for the pair. Sadly, it looks as though they are determined to make it as difficult as possible for one another.

