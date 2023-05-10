Did Kim Zolciak Lose $250,000 Gambling in the Bahamas Before Divorce Filing?

The demise of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s marriage isn’t exactly the end of the world. But it is grabbing a lot of attention because the puzzle pieces are starting to fit together and Kim isn’t looking that great.

In her defense, Kim has never portrayed herself as a penny-pincher or lover of generic brands. But she also rarely spent her own money on expensive items and lived a luxurious lifestyle on the courtesy of others.

Now Kim and Kroy are divorcing and her lack of money management skills appears to be a main factor. That and her penchant for the slots. Instagram account @thetalkofshame dropped a video to remind us the writing has been on the wall for at least 10 years.

Quit while you’re ahead, or not

When Kim and Kroy appeared on Don’t Be Tardy, there were definite signs that Kim may or may not have had too much fun when on a gambling excursion. Keep in mind, this was filmed in 2014 when Bravo money was still coming in.

In the video clip, Kim says, “I love to gamble but there’s no casino here in Georgia so the only way to get my thrill is to buy scratch offs.” Oh how I wish there was a separate line for scratch-off buyers at 7-11, but I digress.

In Season 3, Kim and company traveled to the Bahamas where she basically lit $250k on fire. “I took a really big hit in the Bahamas last time I went … like quarter of a million dollars. A lot of money. Yeah, crazy, and I never went back.” So technically yes, she did lose a quarter of a million before filing for divorce. But it’s not like it was last week.

Additionally, in 2019, Kimbo “gambled away $30,000 in Vegas” at The Palms. I’m willing to bet when 24-year-old Kroy met and fell in love with Kim, he never saw them quite this far in the future. His family did, but Kroy did not. That said, he’s also a grown man who has the cognitive ability to make good decisions. Allegedly.

This is a sad situation all around. Both parties are requesting sole and physical custody of their four minor children. Apparently, Kroy has them right now but they are all living under the same roof. Let’s hope everything is settled without too much drama, despite Andy Cohen’s bedtime prayers last evening. Those little kids are going through enough.

