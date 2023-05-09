Kroy Biermann Counter Files for Divorce With Kim Zolciak, Demands Primary Custody of Kids

Kroy Biermann isn’t letting his divorce to Kim Zolciak go through quietly. In fact, he has counter-filed for divorce from the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Not only that, but he is demanding primary custody of their four children. The divorce petition was filed by Kroy against Kim on Monday, May 8, after news of Kim’s initial filing broke.

Trouble in paradise

RadarOnline got their hands on the divorce petition filed by Kroy. In it, the former NFL star says his marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The petition goes on to say that their four children, Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane are in his custody. It reads: “Said children are presently in the care, custody and control of [Kroy], and [Kroy] seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said minor children.”

This will come as a slap to the face of Kim, who had asked for primary physical custody, and joint legal custody of the kids. Kroy goes on to request child support from Kim on a temporary AND permanent basis. He says that “the parties [Kim and Kroy] have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of same.”

After news broke earlier this week of Kim and Kroy allegedly owing over $1 million in back taxes, it’s looking pretty unlikely that either one will have the means to support the other financially. Still, worth a try, eh Kroy?

Despite still living together, Kroy is now asking for exclusive access to their shared home. His petition asks for Kim to be “restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence after she vacates.” Whether or not these demands will be met remains to be seen. One thing is for certain; anyone who thought this divorce was going to be amicable was very, very wrong.

For the children’s sake, let’s hope it is brought to a swift conclusion.

