Lenny Hochstein Accuses Real Housewives of Miami Wife Lisa Hochstein of ‘Bleeding’ Him Dry

Is the ‘Boob God’, Lenny Hochstein broke? That’s not likely, but it does sound a lot like other Bravo husbands when they go for the divorce. Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein may be spending as much as she did before – shocker. This is spurring her storyline, and probably making her more money, Lenny. Which could mean less in alimony for you. Hmm.

What’s to blame?

It’s Lisa’s Instacart account! Don’t come for the groceries Lenny – girl has to eat. But, is she eating you for breakfast by spending all your money? Who knows with this ‘he said, she said’ on who’s been paying between you and her new beau. Lisa says that Lenny cut off her access to Instacart, Uber, and Uber Eats. So, who is lying?

Lenny filed a petition (of course he did) between surgeries, asking the court to put Lisa in check. He wants the court to reign in her spending by having her fall in line with the agreements. But again, according to Lisa, she is no longer using his accounts and that is against the agreements. They can’t both be telling the truth. Someone’s credibility is out the window here, or is it both?

Define marital waste

Lenny asserts Lisa’s actions amount to “marital waste.” What is the annual Halloween party then, Lenny? Paid for by sponsors? Naturally, Lisa put in a counter petition with bold accusations. And she brings Lenny’s mom into it again. Lisa is allegedly being, and feeling threatened, and Lenny’s mom was present for one of these altercations. Something about being a “felon,” “going to jail soon,” and the kids “having a better mother.” Well, we know Lisa is listening to something Lenny says.

I say, get back together already! You two are perfect for each other.

Real Housewives of Miami is on hiatus, but has been renewed for a Season 6 return to Bravo.

