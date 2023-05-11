Lisa Hochstein Accused by Estranged Husband Lenny of Planting ‘Listening Device’ on Car

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has had a rough go since she and Lenny Hochstein called it quits. Lisa has been hovering on the cusp of rich poverty while Lenny parades around Miami with his latest version of a female companion.

During this incredibly tense time between the former couple, there’s been an ample amount of mudslinging between both parties. Lenny accused Lisa of sucking up all of his money. Lisa accused Lenny of infidelity and cutting off her funds.

Now we have an all-new pile of dirt dumped in the mix. Lenny claims Lisa has gone full 007 and bugged his car. I’m not sure Lisa is truly interested in hearing Lenny sing yacht rock at the top of his lungs or discuss leaking implants on his way to the gym, but here we are.

Lenny’s location is no longer being shared

In court documents filed this week, obtained by Page Six, Lenny said Lisa planted a “listening device” on his automobile. Allegedly so she can “monitor” all of his salacious phone calls. The papers state Lisa allegedly placed “at least one” bug in an effort to “access and monitor his private, non-public communications involving this litigation.”

Lenny also feels Lisa’s “actions” ultimately “compromised the integrity” of their divorce battle which is currently in progress. He included he has “no knowledge” of what Lisa got out of listening to him in the car. I mean, Lenny doesn’t seem that interesting. At most she probably only heard random efforts to conceal road rage and lame attempts at relating to a 27-year-old.

Lisa’s reps responded and basically said Lenny is full of it. “There is no truth to that. It seems as if they are just trying to distract everyone with their lies.” The statement confirmed the court “has already sided with Lisa on many of these issues including the lies that are being presented by the woman who broke up their home and family.”

Lenny’s “girlfriend” Katharina Mazepa has repeatedly denied being the reason Lenny decided to move on from Lisa. If you watch old episodes of RHOM, you can definitely tell this couple haven’t been madly in love for quite some time.

The legal docs were submitted as a response to Lisa’s wish to put off the court hearing which would decide on whether the prenup between her and Lenny could be enforced. Apparently, the court did rule but the decision has not yet become public.

RHOM is back on Bravo next season after having a brief relationship with the Peacock. Get ready!

