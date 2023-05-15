Lisa Hochstein Hits Back at Estranged Husband Lenny Hochstein’s ‘Lies’

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is involved in a very contentious divorce. But she and estranged husband Lenny Hochstein were throwing rocks at each other long before papers were filed.

The most recent rock was flung from Lenny’s camp. He accused Lisa of planting a “listening device” in his car. Clearly, Lenny believes he’s important enough to spy on. Lisa responded to Lenny’s latest claim on her Instagram Story and took the opportunity to throw her rock on Mother’s Day. Queens of Bravo shared the post.

The lies, the lies, the lies?

You would think two responsible parents with children could at keep their mudslinging under the radar. But that wouldn’t garner either of them the attention they seek, so here we are.

Lisa isn’t having Lenny sway the convo in his direction with those pesky car-spying allegations. She wrote a message to her followers and called his implications “mean and calculated.” Lisa added Lenny’s unnecessary attempts to make her look lousy resulted from “pure deflection.”

She added, “He deletes any comments that go against the truth which are most. He was caught cheating on a mic. It shocked the country.” Ma’am, one second. Which country did it shock because I think we might have just dipped our toes in Lake Hyperbole.

Then Lisa went after Lisa 2.0, aka Katharina Mazepa. Lenny had chided Lisa for her active social life in lieu of having small children. But Lisa wonders why it’s okay for Katharina to go out “several nights a week.” Probably because Katharina doesn’t have children? Not sure that point went to Lisa, but she’s still playing.

“[Katharina is] working overtime using my divorce, suffering and Lennys [sic] court filings to get news stories for themselves otherwise noone [sic] would care,” Lisa explained. I’m not sure anyone cares about this divorce more than any other Bravo divorce, but … go on.

“I simply respond to defend myself,” Lisa admitted. Isn’t this why we hire lawyers? Lisa also wants you to know Lenny asked for baby #3 in front of “friends” a few days before he was busted with Lisa 2.0.

Lisa added after Lenny was clocked on camera, he bailed two days later to “start a new relationship with someone I suspect he has something for a long time who was around us and in my home for years.”

Despite Lisa moving on with Jody Glidden, she is still “living in hell.” “I’m still being bullied, lied about and provoked. Now by his girlfriend, mom, and more of her friends. These are such mean people,” she wrote.

In conclusion, Lisa just wanted to be left alone to enjoy her Mother’s Day, but obviously had to get all of this out before doing so. Team Kids.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LENNY AND LISA NEED TO GO PRIVATE WITH THEIR FIGHTS? DO YOU THINK THIS RESPONSE WILL HELP LISA?