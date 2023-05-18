Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Taglines Revealed

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 taglines have arrived. We may already be two episodes deep into the season, but a dramatic premiere and second outing meant we were left thirsty for the wives’ latest catchphrases. Now, their opening doses of sass have been revealed. As is usually the case, there are some winners, and some who have … struggled.

From basic, to brilliant

Let’s start out with some of the best taglines for Season 15. Shereé Whitfield takes the top spot with a hilarious riff on her website drama. “She by Shereé … More like She broke the internet,” she says. Instant classic. And while she may be butting heads with Kandi Burruss, it is she cements her legacy as Mrs Worldwide. “My roots are in Atlanta, but my branches are worldwide.” Period.

Drew Sidora reclaims her spotlight, following news that she is going through a divorce. “Forget the gaslight,” she says, “I’m taking the spotlight.” Let’s see how that collaboration with Candiace Dillard Bassett does first, Drew!

(1/6) Sipping tea and speaking facts ? Here are the new #RHOA taglines (a thread) pic.twitter.com/S5JoBrsA6U — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 18, 2023

Now, I love me some Kenya Moore. But her tagline just isn’t doing it for me this year. The wording in the first half seems a little muddled. “I just dont do it for the culture,” she says, “Honey, I am the culture.” We’re not denying it, but shouldn’t the “just don’t” part of this tagline be the other way around? The usually sassy Marlo Hampton also disappoints with a rather tame tagline: “My past may be checkered, but my future is solid gold.” Meh.

The worst of the bunch, however, comes from Sanya Richards-Ross. “If you can’t keep the pace, stay out of my race.” If there was an eyeroll emoji available right now, we’d be clicking it.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHICH OF THE NEW TAGLINES IS YOUR FAVORITE? DID YOU EXPECT BETTER FROM ANY OF THE HOUSEWIVES?