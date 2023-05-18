Tamar Braxton Denies Accusing Kandi Burruss of Wearing Fake Designer Clothes

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss on reality TV together. Their bobbing relationship kept Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother fresh and exciting. And their beef pulled us in even more. But ultimately, when they realized the rest of the house tried to exploit them for their gain, Tamar and Kandi flipped the script by putting their drama aside so either could win.

They left their drama inside the BB house for several years. However, in December 2022, Tamar took shots at a Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and their partner, saying they threatened her. “I got a story … y’all wanna hear about it,” Tamar wrote. “I was threatened by a [peach] and they man” she continued in her Instagram stories.

On a March 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Tamar confirmed her allegations were about Kandi and Todd Tucker. Kandi eventually responded, adding that the Braxton Family Value’s stars claims are inaccurate. “The only thing I’ll say right now is … that’s not true. My husband never said nothing to her. He did not threaten her. None of that,” she said. “She and I did have words, but he didn’t.”

Neither has responded since Kandi’s statements, but when you thought it was dead and gone, new things magically come to light.

Tamar allegedly takes a dig at Kandi

In a Twitter post, a user posted a clip of blogger Jason Lee referencing a conversation he allegedly had with Tamar. The tweet has since been removed, but not before we saw a clip.

“Marlo [Hampton] does not have the fake designer clothes that Tamar said Kandi is wearing,” he said during an interview with Hampton. “Tamar DM’d me … I probably shouldn’t say that,” he continued. “Tamar said that Kandi be wearing fake designer clothes.”

Despite how unfair Jason’s “revelation” was to Tamar, she continues to make positive changes and responded with love and light.

In a new tweet, Tamar said, “And let me say this.. not only did I NOT say that…. My desire is to have peace and resolve over that whole situation. Everyone gets triggered when they are hurt,” followed by prayer hand and sparkle emojis.

And let me say this.. not only did I NOT say that…. My desire is to have peace and resolve over that whole situation. Everyone gets triggered when they are hurt??✨ — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) May 18, 2023

She followed that up with another post of her and her sisters dancing. “Healing for me is a REAL thing. I’m not on the phone talking about people. I’m actually praying for people & myself -to do better, be better & react better. I don’t always do everything right, but that’s life. And being kind to myself is forgiving myself when I have set backs,” she captioned it.

