Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion Part 1 Release Date and Time

The time has finally come. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has delved into the Scandoval that rocked America. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were finally put under the spotlight for their actions. Shamefully, the latter didn’t seem at all apologetic for her actions. The former was simply annoyed that his partner of almost a decade, Ariana Madix, had found out. There are still many questions to answer, and that’s what the two will face when the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion goes down. This is when you can watch the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion, Part 1, on Bravo.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion, Part 1 will air on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9pm E.T on Bravo.

It will serve as the first of three reunion episodes. Longer, uncut versions of the reunion episodes will also be available to stream after the original broadcasts, exclusive to Peacock in the United States, and hayu in the United Kingdom.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale was originally going to be Episode 14. After the Scandoval bombshell broke, and news went public of Sandoval’s affair with Raquel, however, Bravo sent their cameras right back into the middle of the action. They wanted to capture every raw moment, and that’s what audiences got to see in the revamped final episode.

Episode 15 saw everybody (except Cowardly Lion Tom Schwartz) laying their cards out on the table. When all was said and done, the viewers at home were left mentally exhausted. It’s hard to imagine how the likes of Ariana and Scheana Shay felt being in the center of it all.

Of course, it will likely be nothing in comparison to the reunion. We will all be tuning in to watch everything go down.