James Kennedy Says ‘Farewell’ to ‘Backstabbing’ Tom Sandoval After Vanderpump Rules Finale

It’s truly taken days for my heart rate to calm down (and my Pumptini hangover to subside) after the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale. The Scandoval of it all came out in full force. I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve already rewatched the episode to truly digest every nail-biting scene that was featured. Oh, and to absorb all of James Kennedy’s distinct brand comedy.

James had an emotional moment during the most recent Pump Rules episode. He wasn’t as upset with his ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss for being a backstabbing friend. No, he felt ultimately duped by the worm with a mustache — Tom Sandoval. It even brought DJ James to tears during a confessional. And one thing we HATE to see is a disappointed James Kennedy.

After the finale, James hit the town to do what he does best — gossip about VPR. He spoke to Us Weekly at a Vanderpump Dogs event (obviously) about the finale and the end of his friendship with Sandoval. Hey, at least he wasn’t asking the owner of a Toyota to move their car from the DJ booth at this event. Maybe he really is moving up in life.

James cuts Sandoval out for good

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 20076 — Pictured: James Kennedy — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

James, as usual, didn’t mince his words with his feelings about Sandoval these days. He called it a “classic story of betrayal” and put their unusual friendship in an almost poetic way. “You know, you got two brothers that really, like, grew up on a show together,” he said. “It’s just, like, a kind of a backstabbing kind of move.” James is screaming “WHYYYYY” like Brittany Cartwright when he thinks about Old Man Sandoval. I only hope at the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion, James focuses a little more on Ariana Madix’s betrayal than his own.

Of course, James thought it was crazy to relive the #Scandoval fallout on TV with the rest of us. He called it heartbreaking, and it seemed to solidify that he’s retiring his friendship with Sandoval like he did his White Kanye moniker. “It was something that I don’t feel like [we] will ever come back from. So, it was kind of a farewell almost,” he said. See Sandoval, you done diddly effed up. Tootlaloo.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

