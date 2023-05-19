Madison LeCroy Accuses Alex Rodriguez of Wanting A ‘Side Chick’ During Jennifer Lopez Engagement

We haven’t been hearing much from the Southern Charm crew. Their show isn’t currently airing and it seems the cast has remained relatively low-key. But newlywed Madison LeCroy popped up in the most interesting place recently.

No, not on the receiving end of an athlete’s FaceTime, she’s married now! Mads went on Craig Conover and Austen Kroll’s podcast Pillows and Beer, and you’ll never guess what she talked about. After initially refusing to speak on the subject, she’s now opening up about her “friendship” with Alex Rodriguez.

Did A-Rod strike out?

Madison said she thinks A-Rod was “clearly” looking for some “side chick” action when he dipped into her DMs. Allegedly. Also, this is when he was about to wife up Jennifer Lopez. Mads was convinced it wasn’t from the real A-Rod. “I’m being f–king catfished. The dude who’s dating [Jennifer] is not in my DMs right now,” she said.

Apparently, she responded, “I told [A-Rod], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick,’ which clearly he was, ‘it wasn’t gonna be me.’ I’m wifey material.” Oh my, not wifey material. Bless her damn heart.

Madison and Alex’s correspondence began during her relationship with Austen, but let’s be fair here. If A-Rod is sliding into your inbox while Austen is sitting on the couch trying to come up with new flavors of tropical beer, you would also answer that message.

She revealed A-Rod’s opening line was asking about the open gyms in her area during the Covid lockdown. Austen co-signed her alleged long-distance relationship with him.

“He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam. You were like, ‘This motherf–ker’s FaceTimed me three or four times today.’ And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn’t answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I’m not at your beck and call,’” Austen shared.

A-Rod’s publicist is not hearing any of this madness. Ron Berkowitz said, “Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying [to] get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false.”

Madison also opened her mouth about A-Rod ALLEGEDLY offering to fly her to Miami multiple times. She claims he provided travel itineraries from commercial flights. Okay but if A-Rod is flying a side-piece in during his engagement to another woman – wouldn’t he pony up for a private flight?

Madison maintained she wasn’t flying “during that time.” “People still don’t believe me. I swear to God, I’ve never, ever seen that person,” she concluded. In 2021, Madison admitted to speaking “on the phone” with J Lo’s man, but they never physically met. Allegedly.

Summer House Season 9 will hopefully show up around Fall 2023 on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE MADISON? DO YOU THINK A-ROD WOULD RISK CHEATING ON JENNIFER WITH MADISON?