Gina Kirschenheiter Reveals Tamra Judge Was ‘Very Lit’ During RHOC Season 17

Things are still happening in the world outside of Scandoval, but you might not know it. Real Housewives of Orange County tossed Tamra Judge an orange and she’s back in action.

Gina Kirschenheiter was happy about Tammy Sue’s return, but according to Gina, she might not remember very much. She spoke with Page Six about Tamra and the RHOC drama headed our way for Season 17.

Tamra coming in hot – and tipsy?

I’m not sure this is how Gina wants to start out, but here we are anyway. She shared some details about filming and said Tamra was sauced when the cameras were up.

“Tamra was very lit a lot of the [time],” Gina said. In Tammy Sue’s defense, the imbibing of alcohol is most likely the tamest thing she could have done to tolerate conflicting personalities.

The new lady on the scene, Jennifer Pedranti claims to be “shocked” at how Tamra treated her at times. This tells me maybe Jennifer hasn’t watched any previous seasons of RHOC and needs to do some homework.

When the long-awaited trailer was finally released, fans saw Tamra toss a napkin in Jennifer’s face which apparently rendered her “frozen” like a “deer in headlights.” We all know Tamra is at her best when seated at a table surrounded by food.

Jennifer added, “There were parts that I was like, ‘Sit down, have a bite, have a drink of water, girlfriend.’” She also said Tamra often required “carbs and a little time out.” And with that, Jennifer probably has a target on her back. But I love drunk Tamra. When I’m feeling sad like Vicki Gunvalson, I mentally replay the vision of Tamra heading to the bushes like Homer Simpson and cheer up immediately.

However, Gina co-signs Tamra’s comeback. Not that it would matter either way, but Gina has no issues. She was “actually happy” when she heard of Tamra’s resurrection. “If nothing else, she’s Tamra, and she’s feisty as f–k.”

Housewives before friendship?

Due to Tamra’s past relationship with Jennifer, Gina feels it was “probably difficult” for Jen to maneuver around “because they have history.” And Jennifer has to reboot her thinking process from buddy to Real Housewife.

She’s only known Tammy Sue as a “girlfriend” in her past life. “And so to come into this part of Tamra’s life and our friendship, there were parts for me where I was like, ‘Holy s-t, what is happening right now,” Jennifer admitted.

Of Jennifer’s freshman year on the show, Gina said she is “Not afraid of Tamra.” Sure, Jen. We’ll see about that one.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 premieres Wednesday, June 7 at 8/7c on Bravo.

