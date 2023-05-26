‘Desperate’ Kim Zolciak Reportedly ‘Begging’ Bravo For Reality TV Job After Divorce News

When it comes to Kim Zolciak and reality TV, she’s like the Terminator: she’ll always “be back.” Strangely, it appears as though she is having some trouble when it comes to Bravo picking her up for another outing. This in the midst of her divorce drama with Kroy Biermann, who has accused her of having a hefty gambling problem. Bank statements were even leaked, showing crypto purchases that can supposedly be linked to online casinos.

Is Kim returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Right now, nobody can say for sure whether or not Kim will be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s where she started on Bravo, and she is making a guest appearance in the current season. Becoming full-time again, however, is a whole different story.

You would think that if Bravo were interested, they would have sent cameras round her shared home with Kroy by now. That would probably mean Kroy would have to also signoff on being filmed, though. We can’t imagine he is too desperate to have his divorce play out any more publicly than it already is.

According to RadarOnline’s sources, “Kim knows how to make great reality TV – and not much else – which is why she’s begging them to take her back! She needs the money. She needs a job. She’s desperate!” How accurate these claims are is anybody’s guess.

Andy Cohen isn’t an idiot. If Kim really was “begging” to come back, he would make it happen. It feels as though the ship has already sailed on that opportunity. Perhaps a tell-all interview, with a hefty price tag is where Kim will make her cash? Only time will tell.

