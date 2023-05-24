Kroy Biermann Releases Kim Zolciak’s Bank Statements Allegedly Showing Gambling Habits

The divorce drama between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann is getting hot. After a breakup that shocked most people who are aware of their existence, the former lovey-dovey duo are equally elevated.

Recently Kim requested Kroy submit hair samples for a drug test. Now Kroy is saying, if you come for my weed, I’ll come for your scratch-offs. He just released financial statements that reveal Kim’s crazy spending habits. @thegoodthebadandthefake6 dropped screenshots of the breakdown on Instagram.

Kroy is not Big Poppa

Not only did Kroy share literal receipts showing Kim’s penchant for breaking the bank, but he also wants her mentally evaluated due to the “compulsions” she displayed.

The financial stability of Kroy and Kim is largely unstable due to documented proof of Kim’s overspending, as seen on Don’t Be Tardy. She would also frequently laugh off Kroy’s criticism of unnecessary large purchases. That said, Kroy enabled Kim every step of the way.

Court documents state, Kim was “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance.” And let’s not forget the various chances she took with cosmetic surgery. Additionally, “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties.”

The legal papers further imply, “[Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling” she isn’t taking care of her brood of children properly. Kroy wants her tested for a list of disorders including narcissistic personality disorder and bipolar disorder. My goodness, maybe Kim should have left Kroy’s ALLEGED penchant for the devil’s lettuce alone.

It appears Kroy’s goal for submitting this latest request is “to ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through Respondent’s compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues.”

You also might spy with your eagle eye multiple payments made to Coinbase, which is a cryptocurrency exchange platform. On the bright side, at least we don’t see an excessive amount of calls to the Psychic Friends Network. Dionne Warwick could have made a fortune off of Kim alone. Allegedly.

It will be interesting to see what party trick they come up with next. As always, Team Kids.

