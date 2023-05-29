Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Join THE WIZ Producing Team

“A scrub is a guy who thinks he’s fine.” Oh, I’m sorry – just thinking about Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss‘ accomplishments. What’s the latest news? Kandi and behind-the-scenes Todd Tucker are on their way to Brrroaaadway! It was recently announced that the performer and production duo will help bring The Wiz back to the stage.

Kandi and Todd have been catching a lot of flack about the same old things. It’s a broken record of her past relationships and Todd’s past jobs. Just write a resume for each, and mail it to the cast. I’m sure it’ll make for interview conversation and then die out when there is nothing else to dig up. As for Mama Joyce, let her do her thing. At some point, you have to let it go in one ear and out the other. Todd’s career is solidified so why pay it any mind?

Back to The Wiz

The original Wiz made it to the stage in 1975 and closed after four years, but not before winning seven Tonys (including Best Musical). And what do you know? The 2023-2024 crew is lit! It has everyone from Beyonce’s people to Academy Award nominees, to Broadway vets. Though the cast is still hush-hush, it will likely be a stellar fall tour with a 2024 spring residency on Broadway in NYC. Go for that EGOT girl!

It’s an African American stage production that will build upon the original Wiz legacy and the 1978 movie with the likes of Diana Ross, Richard Pryor, Quincy Jones, and Michael Jackson. The movie version wasn’t as favorably looked at, but hey, many times the movie doesn’t live up to the live stage production. You just can’t beat the authenticity of a show coming alive. – it’s a moment rather than a memory.

And don’t forget, Kandi’s worldwide.

Watch Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

