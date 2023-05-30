Angie Harrington Isn’t Worried About Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Without Jen Shah

It remains to be seen whether Jen Shah made the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She’s been an original cast member for the show’s three seasons, and rode in in all her glory in the premiere season only to run from the Feds on camera and go through her legal woes in the public eye.

In January, Jen was sentenced to over six years in federal prison for fraud. She is about three months into the sentence, which was also reduced by a year in March. Needless to say, Jen won’t be returning to RHOSLC in the near future.

Angie thinks RHOSLC without Jen will be “just fine”

But that’s ok, according to Angie Harrington. The fashion blogger was cast as a “friend” during Season 3, only to quit the show entirely after her son Hart, 4, was diagnosed with autism.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Angie shared her optimism that the show will bounce back without Jen. “They know what they’re doing when they cast, so I think they’ll be just fine,” the former reality TV star said.

She teased some new cast members. “And from what I hear, some of the new girls are gonna be great as well,” Angie added.

Jen’s bombastic personality made for great reality TV. Her entire life seemed an illusion now, and one has to wonder what was going through her mind as she flashed the luxuries of her ill-gotten gains. Yet Angie only has good things to say about the former real housewife.

“She brings the glamour, she brings the drama. She’s hilarious. I don’t think a lot of people know how funny and charismatic she is. And so she’s great television, but I do think that they know what they’re doing in casting and they know how to find big fun personalities – some a little more delusional than others,” Angie explained.

Meanwhile, Jen is dealing with life in prison as best she can. She put out several blogs about her new routine. The former RHOSLC also put on a spoof Real Housewives play at the prison compound with other inmates. More recently, a leaked photo of Jen in her uniform surfaced on social media.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 is tipped off to premiere in late 2023.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF ANGIE’S COMMENTS? WILL RHOSLC SURVIVE WITHOUT JEN? WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FROM THE NEW CAST MEMBERS?