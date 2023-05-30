Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Preview: The Explosive Return of Tamra Judge

As longtime fans of Real Housewives of Orange County know, Tamra Judge departed from the series after Season 12. Tamra had always been known for stirring the pot, and even in her time off the show, she managed to create quite a bit of drama.

When it was announced that Tamra would return for RHOC Season 17, there were … mixed reactions. On the one hand, Tamra can be cruel and frustrating. But on the other hand, the question has been raised as to whether the show works without her, with Heather Dubrow taking the firm stance that RHOC doesn’t work with Tamra’s return.

Granted, Heather and Tamra have a history of their own, and reportedly, Tamra made filming difficult for Heather. Shannon Beador has shared similar sentiments, and firing right back, Tamra said Shannon was “nasty” during filming. So, already, Tamra’s return is having the effect Bravo likely intended.

Tamra rides into Orange County hard and fast

As Tamra once said, the best thing about starting over is never looking back ? Don't miss the all-new season of #RHOC on June 7th! pic.twitter.com/7qS0MrjgjS — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 30, 2023

Knowing that Tamra was clearly their ace in the hole, the focus was entirely on her when Bravo put the new teaser out on Twitter. They captioned the video with, “As Tamra once said, the best thing about starting over is never looking back [clapping hands emoji] Don’t miss the all-new season of #RHOC on June 7th!”

The preview showcased Tamra riding toward Orange County on her motorcycle, along with voiceovers and past clips discussing Tamra. These included, “Tamra talks a lot of s—t about her friends and that makes her a little dangerous,” and, “She gets pissed. She becomes like Shrek. She’s like an ogre.”

One past scene featuring Tamra blowing up at Shannon also made the cut. Tamra shouted, “Stop screaming for one f—ing time in your life and listen! You won’t listen!” Is it any wonder Shannon closed the door on Tamra?

But one housewife playing devil’s advocate pointed out that there were at least some good memories with Tamra as well. The trailer reminisces on Tamra’s wedding to Eddie Judge in 2013, as showcased in Tamra’s OC Wedding.

Replies to the trailer ranged from overt excitement to uneasiness. As one commenter wrote, “We might as well call this the Tamra show after seeing this trailer!” Another said, “Not sure how I feel about her coming back but as always it will be explosive!” Explosive indeed.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 premieres Wednesday, June 7, 2023, on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE TRAILER? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT TAMRA BEING BACK? DOES SHE OVERALL HELP OR HINDER THE SHOW?