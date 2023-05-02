Tamra Judge Says Shannon Beador Was ‘Really Nasty” Ahead of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Premiere

Tamra Judge hasn’t stopped talking since she left Real Housewives of Orange County. Now that she’s back, she has even more to say. Tammy Sue has already griped about having issues with former bestie Heather Dubrow. It may or may not be for a storyline, which remains to be seen.

Now Tamra says she wasn’t getting along with Shannon STORMS Beador at the beginning of filming. Also, water is wet and Tamra fighting with Shannon isn’t breaking news. But never fear, just in time for the premiere, the Dos Amigas are back in action. Shan and Tam provided an update.

Frienemies with benefits?

Tamra began, “She [Shannon] was really nasty to me. It was two years of build-up, that’s what it was.” And let’s not forget both Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson were pretty sore when the orange tree shook, Shannon nabbed her fruit while Tammy Sue and Vicki were clawing through the dirt for a seed. Basically, the ladies were butthurt Shannon kept her job when they were iced out.

Shannon and Tamra’s journey back to friendship wasn’t an easy ride. Shannon said, “It was about the unsmoothest. It was downright nasty.” Thankfully returning to their old relationship was like riding a bike after 50 years, it all came back naturally. Tamra added, “We fixed it, we moved on. It didn’t take us but like one hour to be right back where we were.”

Amiga #2 shared Tamra’s sentiment. “When we did finally reconnect, it was like no time had passed.” And now we get to the part where Tamra begins questioning her life choices.

Shannon continued, “I mean, I literally, we talk multiple times a day, every single day.” Am I the only one who remembers Tamra complaining about having to talk to Shannon every single day – multiple times a day? But Shan wasn’t done yet.

“That’s demonstrative of what a real friendship that we had. Best friends for almost 16 years, I think.” Tamra and Shannon also showed the universal sign of BFFs by wearing matching RHOC jackets during the interview.

