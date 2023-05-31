Meghan King Compares Leaving RHOC To ‘Taking A Drug Away’

It’s difficult to say whether there’s a reality TV star out there whose life has been made better by their time on the small screen. Indeed, stardom is a blessing and a curse, especially when that star status is predicated on authenticity. A reality TV star can’t even pretend to be someone else.

Meghan King of Real Housewives of Orange County fame is among those who had it rough in the limelight. Considered to be one of Real Housewives’ top pot-stirrers, it was a little shocking when she decided to leave the show to spend more time with family. Unfortunately, things didn’t entirely work out as Meghan went through two divorces.

Recently, Meghan appeared on Impact x Nightline to discuss her time in the industry. Megan Ryte sat down with the RHOC alum to get personal.

Meghan King: addicted to the cameras?

When asked what it was like no longer being followed by cameras every day, Meghan responded, “It was like taking a drug away. Like, I know that sounds vapid, but it’s true.” While that does sound a bit vain, she’s not without reason.

Megan then asked if it cost her anything personally to be on reality TV. Meghan responded, “I think that being on reality TV made me more conscious of my image, and I don’t think that’s necessarily a good thing.”

Meghan went on, “The like, unspoken pressure to … have a certain body, or to get Botox or filler or extensions or a boob job or whatever, and I’ve done all of those things, but I also feel that unspoken pressure to do it, and I’m not proud of that.”

If anything, perhaps Meghan’s insights could cause some reflection on the part of the viewers and the industry itself. Meghan is clearly not the only reality TV star to feel a sense of self-destruction over her time in front of the cameras. But these days, she seems to be doing better, putting herself out there again, dating women, and exploring her sexuality. Hopefully, things just keep going up from there!

TELL US – DO YOU FEEL SYMPATHY FOR MEGHAN? IS SHE COMPARABLE TO AN ADDICT? DO WE AS VIEWERS PLAY A PART IN ALL THIS?