Real Housewives of Dubai Star Chanel Ayan Going Viral on TikTok

In all honesty, Real Housewives of Dubai is a bit of a mixed bag. From the moment it was announced, it faced criticism. That’s usually par for the course for any new Bravo show, but the criticisms toward RHODubai felt fair, with even Andy Cohen having to say he understood the cause for the critiques.

Once the show aired, many accused it of being uninteresting. Several viewers felt the housewives were trying to clutch onto thin storylines with painful death grips. Even so, in terms of viewership, the first season only did slightly worse than the last season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Regardless, nobody should question Bravo’s ability to catapult someone into the zeitgeist. Such is the case for Chanel Ayan. But much like the show, Chanel is a mixed bag. On the one hand, Andy said he’s never seen anyone like her. On the other hand, Chanel’s been compared to a five-year-old.

Chanel Ayan is TikTok’s latest craze

But love her or hate her, it’s undeniable that she’s made a name for herself. That name’s only gotten bigger as Chanel is now the source of a viral TikTok Sound. The Sound was originally mixed in a TikTok by influencer Anastasia Lebedeva. It features a quote from Chanel’s socials where she said, “Never ever, ever, ever, be basic for nobody honey … let them burn!”

The original video received over 300,000 likes, and the Sound has since been mixed in over 26,000 TikToks. The Sound was almost certainly boosted when Sofia Richie took a stab at it. Other popular creators have done their takes on the Sound as well, including Alix Earle, Camila Saracho, and Julia Zeito.

With Chanel’s unique way of speaking, influencer-type personality, and brand of messaging, it’s not entirely shocking one of her soundbites went viral. For all its supposed flaws, audiences can now point to at least one impact RHODubai has had on the cultural discourse.

Real Housewives of Dubai is expected to return before the end of 2023.

