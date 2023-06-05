Derek Hough Teases Upcoming Changes To Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars is going to be a new experience for Season 32. Host Tyra Banks waltzed off as the co-host of the show.

Former pro dancer and judge Julianne Hough signed on as new co-host. She will join Alfonso Ribeiro in the ballroom, speaking with the contestants and pros. They both have a Mirrorball in their trophy case, so they have that unique perspective.

The judging panel will still consist of Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba. The irreplaceable Len Goodman announced his retirement after last season. It was a shock to the cast and viewers at home.

Sadly, the dancing world lost the DWTS legend when Len passed away on April 22, 2023. Now Derek is sharing what changes viewers can expect next season.

Derek said that Season 32 will feature some tweaks

Derek told TV Insider that no one could ever replace Len. Agreed. But, with his ballroom training, Derek is going to be keeping a close eye on the contestants. “As far as me focusing more on the technique and the quality, the things that he focused on … yeah. I think that it’s important that somebody on the panel does focus on those things a little bit more,” he explained. Derek is also hoping for some guest judges to sit in with the panel this season.

The dancer also noted that the show will air on both ABC and the streaming service Disney+. Last season, the show aired only on Disney+, which upset many viewers. Now, fans from both platforms can vote for their favorite contestants.

Derek mentioned “a few adjustments” for Season 32. “I think it’s going to make [for] the show to be a little more suspenseful,” the judge said of the upcoming changes. More suspenseful than Tyra’s outfit changes? Is it even possible?

Besides getting ready for the next season of DWTS, Derek is also preparing to get married to long-time love, Hayley Erbert. Derek is certainly looking at an eventful fall, with both his wedding and the kick-off of the new season of DWTS on his calendar.

Dancing With the Stars will air in the fall of 2023 on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and streaming on Disney+.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEASON 32 OF DWTS? HOW COULD IT BE MORE SUSPENSEFUL? ARE YOU GLAD IT IS COMING BACK TO ABC?