Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Will Have ‘Zero Involvement’ in Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s Wedding Planning

It’s full steam ahead for wedding planning. Summer House’s betrothed couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are in the final months before saying “I do” this fall. It’s the next step for the couple that have endured controversy and questioning of their relationship, even by some very close former friends. Looking at you, Danielle Olivera.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula went through their own wedding planning strife. So they had comments on the matter.

Lindsay has her “s–t together”

Amanda and Kyle wed in September 2021. The hectic months prior were filmed for Summer House Season 6. The wedding aired as part of the finale. Carl even served as their officiant.

The couple bickered and fought. Both Kyle and Amanada were visibly overwhelmed at times. Yet, the Loverboy power couple don’t see the same issues for Amanda and Carl. They gave an interview to PEOPLE at the launch of their Limoncello Spritz recently.

“We’ve seen me struggle with planning a wedding. It was not my cup of tea,” Amanda said. “I think it would just have been almost mean of Lindsay to ask for my help. I’m sure she saw how torturous that was for me.”

Certainly, Lindsay’s professional background in event planning will serve her well. Amanda admitted that the PR guru, “has more of her s–t together than I did.”

Basically, Lindsay has it all under control. And as such, Kyle and Amanda were not asked to participate in the planning and have “zero involvement in the wedding other than our presence.”

Kyle added his own thoughts about planning a wedding during the pandemic. Certainly, Lindsay and Carl won’t have the same restraints when envisioning their big day.

“Weddings are fun. Wedding planning, not fun,” Kyle quipped.

No hard feelings

Despite playing such an intimate role in his friend’s ceremony, Carl has not asked Kyle to be involved beyond the regular “guest” capacity. But, like his friend, Carl is feeling the stress as the date approaches.

“From a few conversations we’ve had with Carl, he keeps telling us about how much more respect he has for us now,” Amanda said. “He’s like, ‘I give you guys so much credit. I’ve shed some tears over this stuff.’ I’m like, ‘I get it.’”

“He’s stressing,” the Loverboy CEO. “I’m like, ‘Wait, aren’t you looking at a turnkey resort [for the wedding]?’ I remember, back in the day, talking to the caterer, like, ‘We have to build a kitchen in a Amanda’s backyard?!’

“I told Carl I don’t expect to him to reciprocate the offer to officiate,” Kyle added. “I’m like, ‘It’s a lot of pressure.’ I feel like I’m pretty verbose. They need someone who can be concise.”

There are no hard feelings between the couples though. Kyle is just fine with how Carl and Lindsay planned their wedding. There is a different dynamic between Carl and the Cookes versus Lindsay and the married couple.

Amanda opined to her husband during the interview. “Carl was a very important person in both of our lives,” she said. “I don’t think you are that important of a person in Lindsay’s life.”

Summer House Season 7 concluded its two-part reunion on June 5. You can stream the season now on Peacock.

